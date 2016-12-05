Home /
Police: 1 man found dead after stabbing in Arkansas
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:13 a.m.
PARAGOULD — Authorities say one person is dead after a stabbing in Paragould.
Paragould police say the incident was reported at about 6 p.m. Sunday at a home on B Street. Lt. Ken Jackson tells Jonesboro television station KAIT that officers found one man dead at the scene.
The man's name has not yet been released, and no arrests have been announced.
