Monday, December 05, 2016, 10:28 a.m.

Police: 1 man found dead after stabbing in Arkansas

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:13 a.m.

PARAGOULD — Authorities say one person is dead after a stabbing in Paragould.

Paragould police say the incident was reported at about 6 p.m. Sunday at a home on B Street. Lt. Ken Jackson tells Jonesboro television station KAIT that officers found one man dead at the scene.

The man's name has not yet been released, and no arrests have been announced.

