Police: 3 armed with guns rob Arkansas fast-food restaurant

Benton police are looking for three armed men they said entered an Arby’s and demanded money.

Police said in a news release that the robbers entered the restaurant at 900 Military Road around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, brandishing their handguns and demanding money.

The release didn’t disclose how much money was stolen, but police said the robbers left in a late-model white car that drove east on Military Road.

The robbers are all described as black with bandanas concealing their faces, the release said. According to witnesses, one had on a tan jacket and gray pants. Another was wearing a green sweatshirt and dark jeans while the third robber had on an orange shirt.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Benton police at (501) 776-5947.