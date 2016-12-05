Police: Robbers hold woman's grandchildren at gunpoint in Little Rock home invasion

A Little Rock woman awoke early Sunday morning to a robber pointing a rifle at two of her grandchildren while the rest of the house slept, police said.

In a police report, the 62-year-old woman told police that two robbers were inside her home on Nantucket Circle a little after 3 a.m. One of them woke her up by tapping on her shoulder. He then told her to keep quiet by holding his finger over his mouth, police said.

The other robber was standing behind a couch, pointing a rifle at the grandchildren — ages 9 and 11.

“You don’t want nothing to happen to your grandchildren,” the man reportedly said.

The first robber, the one who woke up the woman, took $800, a debit card, medication and medication syringe needles from her purse, the report said.

Police said the four other people in the house — a 30-year-old woman, a 37-year-old man, a 15-year-old and a 1-year-old — stayed asleep during the robbery.

The robbers, both described as black and male, left through the front door in an unknown direction, the woman told police. Investigators determined that they likely entered the house through the rear sliding door, which was damaged.

Officers searched the area but failed to find them.