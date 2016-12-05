Home /
Sound equipment reported stolen in Little Rock church break-in
This article was published today at 11:53 a.m.
A Little Rock church had about $2,500 worth of sound equipment stolen during a break-in that was discovered Saturday morning, authorities said.
An official with Heritage Church at 1717 N. Mississippi St. told investigators that he arrived around 10:30 a.m. to find one set of doors broken open and speakers, a sound board and a microphone missing from inside, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. The equipment was valued at $2,500, and the door suffered another estimated $400 in damage, police said.
The burglary occurred sometime Wednesday night or later, police said. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
The break-in comes days after another Little Rock Church, Tabernacle of Witness at 1868 Wolfe St., had $3,000 worth of musical equipment stolen in a burglary. It wasn't known if the two cases are related.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Sound equipment reported stolen in Little Rock church break-in
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.