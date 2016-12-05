Sound equipment reported stolen in Little Rock church break-in

A Little Rock church had about $2,500 worth of sound equipment stolen during a break-in that was discovered Saturday morning, authorities said.

An official with Heritage Church at 1717 N. Mississippi St. told investigators that he arrived around 10:30 a.m. to find one set of doors broken open and speakers, a sound board and a microphone missing from inside, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. The equipment was valued at $2,500, and the door suffered another estimated $400 in damage, police said.

The burglary occurred sometime Wednesday night or later, police said. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

The break-in comes days after another Little Rock Church, Tabernacle of Witness at 1868 Wolfe St., had $3,000 worth of musical equipment stolen in a burglary. It wasn't known if the two cases are related.