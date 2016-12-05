Police: 2 accused of robbing women outside central Arkansas strip club

Two Arkansas men were arrested after police say they robbed a pair of women outside a strip club in Jacksonville Sunday morning.

An officer arrived at Peaches Gentlemen's Club, 2221 W. Main St., at 5:22 a.m. after getting a call about a robbery, according to a Jacksonville Police Department report.

The officer spoke with two women who said they were getting into a vehicle outside the business when an armed man approached and demanded money. One of the women handed over her purse, which she said contained around $470 in cash, the report said.

Two of the club's employees said they watched the assailant leave the parking lot in a newer model, four-door car, so they followed the vehicle until police were able to pull it over on U.S. 67/167 shortly after 7:30 a.m., the report said.

Police arrested two people in the car: 21-year-old Demond Alexander Washington and 26-year-old Derodgenae Darnell Rainey, both of North Little Rock. Another man was reported to be in the car at the time but was reportedly not arrested. Officers also said they found a handgun in the vehicle.

Both Washington and Rainey face charges of aggravated robbery, theft of property and possession of a firearm by certain persons. A court date is scheduled for Dec. 15.