3 arrested after shots fired at police officers in Arkansas, authorities say

A sheriff’s office in Northwest Arkansas says three people have been arrested after shots were fired on officers aiding in a reported hostage situation.

Johnson County Sheriff Larry Jones said in a statement that the sheriff’s office was called with “vague information” mid-afternoon Monday to the Knoxville area.

Responding deputies searched "several residences without success," the agency said.

Jones said the sheriff's office was later notified that officers with the Russellville Police Department were following a vehicle that could be possibly linked to the reported situation in Johnson County.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle after it exited Interstate 40 at Knoxville, but the vehicle's driver fled, and shots were fired.

The three individuals, whose identities were not released, were later found and arrested in the area. They remained at the Johnson County jail as of Tuesday, according to authorities.

A call to Jones was not immediately returned that afternoon.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (479) 754-2200.