Tuesday, December 06, 2016, 7:24 p.m.

300-pound mom bear, 3 cubs found dead in church parking lot

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 4:43 p.m.

WYOMING, Pa. — A mother bear and three cubs have been found dead in a Pennsylvania church parking lot.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission called the deaths of the sow and the cubs "highly suspicious" and is seeking information.

Wildlife conservation officers responded Tuesday to a report of dead bears in the parking lot of St. Monica's Church in West Wyoming. They discovered a nearly 300-pound female bear and the cubs.

The bears showed no signs of bullet wounds or external trauma.

The game commission said it plans to conduct toxicology tests to determine the cause of the bears' deaths.

