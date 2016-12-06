Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, December 06, 2016, 10:26 a.m.

Arkansas trip has Mizzou commit re-evaluating

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 9:37 a.m.

PHOTO BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Chris Turner

Missouri defensive end commit Chris Turner said his visit to Arkansas has him reevaluating things.

"Yes, it makes me reconsider and think about all my choices," Turner said.

Turner, 6-4, 225 pounds of Hammond, La., was able to get an in-depth look at Arkansas' engineering department.

"When I took my visit to Missouri they didn't let me in the engineering department," Turner said. "I guess they didn't have time for it. Here, they took me through the whole engineering building and department. It was nice."

He's being recruited by Coach Bret Bielema, defensive line coach Rory Segrest and receivers coach Michael Smith.

"I like all of them," Turner said. "I'm looking to building a relationship with all of them."

Print Headline: 350-pound defensive lineman leans to Arkansas

