Arkansas woman, 23, dies after being ejected, pinned under car

A 23-year-old Arkansas woman was killed Monday when she was ejected from her car in a crash and was then pinned under it after it rolled multiple times, authorities said.

It happened after 5:30 p.m. on Arkansas 365 in Faulkner County.

Whitney Anne Arrington was driving a 1998 Honda Accord south on the highway behind a 2005 Mitsubishi Galant that slowed to turn left into a driveway, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Accord began to pass the Galant but instead hit it, causing the Accord to veer out of control and flip multiple times, the report said. Arrington was ejected and pinned under her vehicle, police said. She died from her injuries.

Police noted in the report that the collision happened in a no-passing zone. Conditions at the time were said to be raining and wet.

The driver of the Galant was not hurt.

The death was the 505th on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary data.