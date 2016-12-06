Equipment flaws, engineer's sleep apnea likely contributed to deadly Arkansas train crash, official says

The head of the National Transportation Safety Board says flaws in automated equipment and an engineer's undisclosed sleep apnea likely contributed to a fatal train crash in Arkansas.

The panel met Tuesday in Washington, D.C., to discuss the 2014 crash that killed two Union Pacific employees near Hoxie, Arkansas.

Chairman Christopher Hart says automatic horns interfered with a device designed to keep the crew alert. Because of the error, the crew missed at least three opportunities to stop the train.

Hart also says the engineer, who died in the crash, suffered from mild sleep apnea that didn't have to be reported to regulators or the railroad. He says the conductor may have suffered from fatigue after working an irregular schedule.

Union Pacific declined comment ahead of the hearing.