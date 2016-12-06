California lineman feels at home in Arkansas

It didn't take junior college defensive lineman Melvin Johnson to feel at home during his official visit to Fayetteville.

"It was amazing," Johnson said. "I felt the family vibe since I arrived at the airport. I loved the way the state is behind the team's back. It's very impressive. My parents and I enjoyed our stay. I really do like it."

Johnson, 6-5, 285 pounds, of Riverside (Calif.) City College, played defensive tackle at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas and signed with UNLV in 2015, but failed to qualify academically and enrolled at Riverside.

He was hosted by defensive end Michael Taylor, who's redshirting this season after attending junior college in Riverside. Johnson said the two have been talking.

"He calls me every week and tells me how important it is to him," Johnson said. "He really does love his school and the fan base."

Johnson, who has three years to play three, has visits planned for Kentucky and Iowa State. He admits he thought about committing to the Hogs.

"I thought about it very, very much," Johnson said. "I know my decision."