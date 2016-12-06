Arkansas, Texas senators to settle cheese dip-queso dispute with taste test

A dispute within the ranks of Senate Republicans will be settled Wednesday afternoon at the Capitol.

The disagreement: Which is better: Arkansas cheese dip or Texas queso?

To settle the month-long disagreement, the senators from both states — Arkansas’ John Boozman and Tom Cotton and Texas’ John Cornyn and Ted Cruz — are hosting a blind taste test at the weekly Republican Steering Committee lunch, Cotton’s office said in a news release.

The other senators at lunch will sample cheese dip from Heights Taco and Tamale Co. of Little Rock and queso from Uncle Julio’s of Dallas and vote for their favorite.

The friendly feud began early last month when a Wall Street Journal story featured Arkansas cheese dip challenging Texas queso in the melted-cheese hierarchy.

Cornyn tweeted a link to the story, saying ‘Say it ain’t so!” Cotton later replied, challenging his colleague to the taste test.