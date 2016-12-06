Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, December 06, 2016, 1:25 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Arkansas, Texas senators to settle cheese dip-queso dispute with taste test

By Austin Cannon

This article was published today at 11:59 a.m.

from-right-sens-john-boozman-tom-cotton-john-cornyn-and-ted-cruz-will-conduct-a-blind-taste-test-with-their-senate-colleagues-wednesday-to-determine-whether-arkansas-cheese-dip-or-texas-queso-is-best-below-is-cheese-dip-from-little-rocks-heights-taco-and-tamale-co

PHOTO BY ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE STAFF AND WIRE PHOTOS

From right, Sens. John Boozman, Tom Cotton, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz will conduct a blind taste test with their Senate colleagues Wednesday to determine whether Arkansas cheese dip or Texas queso is best. Below, is cheese dip from Little Rock's Heights Taco and Tamale Co.

Who will win the taste test?

| See results

A dispute within the ranks of Senate Republicans will be settled Wednesday afternoon at the Capitol.

The disagreement: Which is better: Arkansas cheese dip or Texas queso?

To settle the month-long disagreement, the senators from both states — Arkansas’ John Boozman and Tom Cotton and Texas’ John Cornyn and Ted Cruz — are hosting a blind taste test at the weekly Republican Steering Committee lunch, Cotton’s office said in a news release.

The other senators at lunch will sample cheese dip from Heights Taco and Tamale Co. of Little Rock and queso from Uncle Julio’s of Dallas and vote for their favorite.

The friendly feud began early last month when a Wall Street Journal story featured Arkansas cheese dip challenging Texas queso in the melted-cheese hierarchy.

Cornyn tweeted a link to the story, saying ‘Say it ain’t so!” Cotton later replied, challenging his colleague to the taste test.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas, Texas senators to settle cheese dip-queso dispute with taste test

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online