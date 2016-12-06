Defensive end finds Florida connection on trip to Arkansas

Highly recruited defensive end Jordan Wright said he was surprised by his visit to Arkansas.

"It was more than I expected," Wright said. "It is very nice up here."

Wright, 6-5, 240 pounds of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard has scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Florida, Miami, Florida State, Michigan, Alabama, Michigan State and Southern Cal.

He was able to hang out with current Razorback linebackers Randy Ramsey and Josh Williams, who also attended Dillard.

"(Ramsey) just told me that you don't have to worry about getting in trouble and that you just come up and handle business and just mind yours," Wright said.

Wright officially visited Kentucky earlier in the season and is considering trips to Miami and Michigan. Wright, who's being recruited by Coach Bret Bielema and linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves, said the trip helped the Hogs' chances of signing him.

"It gave them a good chance," Wright said.