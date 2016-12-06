Girl, 9, swims to safety after mother killed in crash

MANCHESTER, Ky. — Authorities say a 9-year-old Kentucky girl was able to swim to safety after the car she was in plunged into a creek, killing her mother.

Kentucky State Police trooper Lloyd Cochran said in a news release that Mylee Murphy was in the vehicle with her mother, 34-year-old Chasity Murphy of Manchester, when the woman lost control of her car Monday in Clay County. The vehicle traveled over an embankment before overturning in Big Creek.

Cochran says Mylee Murphy escaped from the vehicle, swam across the creek and climbed up the embankment to try to get help. A driver found her asleep along the road.

The girl's mother was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mylee Murphy was hospitalized and is being treated for her injuries. Her condition was not immediately clear.'