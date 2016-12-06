Home /
Virginia Tech favored in Belk Bowl
By Tom Murphy
This article was published today at 8:45 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas opened as a 6-point underdog to Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl, which will be played on Dec. 29 in Charlotte, N.C.
The No. 22 Hokies (9-4) won the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division before losing 42-35 to No. 2 Clemson in the ACC championship game.
Arkansas (7-5) has alternated wins and losses for 10 consecutive games, starting with a 42-3 victory over Texas State on Sept. 17 that made the Razorbacks 3-0.
