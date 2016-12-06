Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, December 06, 2016, 10:30 a.m.

Virginia Tech favored in Belk Bowl

By Tom Murphy

This article was published today at 8:45 a.m.

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente argues a call during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Willie J. Allen Jr.)

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas opened as a 6-point underdog to Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl, which will be played on Dec. 29 in Charlotte, N.C.

The No. 22 Hokies (9-4) won the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division before losing 42-35 to No. 2 Clemson in the ACC championship game.

Arkansas (7-5) has alternated wins and losses for 10 consecutive games, starting with a 42-3 victory over Texas State on Sept. 17 that made the Razorbacks 3-0.

