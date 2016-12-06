• Robb Hartlen, a Canadian police constable in Kensington, Prince Edward Island, has apologized for threatening on social media to force drunken driving suspects to listen to music by the band Nickelback as they are taken to jail.

• Christopher Nelson, 36, was charged with a hate crime after yelling at and pushing the 16-year-old son of a Muslim New York City police officer and then threatening to slit the officer's throat and making references to the Islamic State group when the officer intervened, authorities said.

• Eric Jones of New York City pulled the emergency stop on a train during morning rush hour so he could retrieve a cellphone he dropped on the tracks, New Jersey Transit officials said, resulting in his being charged with interfering with transportation.

• David Yosef, former mayor of Or Yehuda, Israel, was convicted on 16 counts of sexual assault, fraud and breach of trust in a case that prosecutors said involved the harassment of dozens of female city hall workers, as well as his naming a city street after a mistress.

• Caleb Biddulph, 16, an Eagle Scout from Frisco, Texas, who earned all 137 merit badges offered by the Boy Scouts of America, including one that was discontinued in 2014, said that fly-fishing was among the most difficult because it took him two years and many attempts to catch a fish using a fly rod.

• Mathew Borges, 15, is being held without bail after being charged as an adult and pleading innocent in the killing of a high school classmate whose headless body was found near the Merrimack River in Lawrence, Mass., prosecutors said.

• Joshua Crawford, 30, of Donegal Township, Pa., was arrested on homicide and other charges, authorities said, after he told police that after a suicide attempt in which his handgun wouldn't fire, he turned the gun on his wife and fatally shot her when she taunted him about the failed try.

• Nicholas Maresca Jr., a Hopatcong, N.J., police officer, was charged with assault after slapping a man who wore a bunny costume and blew an air horn inside a police station as he tried to turn himself in on a traffic warrant, authorities said.

• Anthony Lefteris, a chiropractor with an office in an Atlanta truck stop, was charged with falsifying medical exams, including skipping required tests such as vision, hearing and drug screens needed by drivers to keep their licenses, federal prosecutors said.

A Section on 12/06/2016