Mistakenly sold lottery ticket earns couple $1 million
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:35 a.m.
LAKEWOOD, N.J. — A mistakenly sold lottery ticket has earned a New Jersey couple $1 million.
State lottery officials say 70-year-old Dante Castillo usually picks his own numbers. But when the Manchester man bought some tickets for last Thursday's Cash4Life jackpot at a convenience store in Lakewood, the clerk accidentally sold him a ticket with computer-generated numbers.
That ticket proved to be the winner, matching the five main numbers drawn but not the cash ball number.
Castillo and his wife had the option of taking the $1 million prize or getting $1,000 a week for life. The convenience store will receive a $10,000 bonus check from lottery officials for selling the winning ticket.
Cash4Life is played in Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia.
