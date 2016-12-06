Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, December 06, 2016, 7:25 p.m.

Official: Refrigerator potential source of warehouse fire that killed 36

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 6:12 p.m.

Emergency crews work in front of the site of a warehouse fire, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

PHOTO BY AP

Emergency crews work in front of the site of a warehouse fire, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. The death toll in the Oakland warehouse fire climbed Monday with more bodies still feared buried in the blackened ruins, and families anxiously awaited word of their missing loved ones. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it is looking at the possibility that a refrigerator or other appliance was the source of a warehouse fire that killed 36 people.

Jill Snyder, the special agent in charge of the ATF's San Francisco office, said it's too early to say for sure a refrigerator caused the blaze, but she said it was a potential source of ignition. Snyder said investigators are looking at anything electrical on the first floor of the warehouse near where the fire started.

The fire broke out during a dance party Friday night. Crews have searched 90 percent of the building for bodies. Sheriff's officials said they don't think additional bodies will be found.

