Official: Refrigerator potential source of warehouse fire that killed 36
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 6:12 p.m.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it is looking at the possibility that a refrigerator or other appliance was the source of a warehouse fire that killed 36 people.
Jill Snyder, the special agent in charge of the ATF's San Francisco office, said it's too early to say for sure a refrigerator caused the blaze, but she said it was a potential source of ignition. Snyder said investigators are looking at anything electrical on the first floor of the warehouse near where the fire started.
The fire broke out during a dance party Friday night. Crews have searched 90 percent of the building for bodies. Sheriff's officials said they don't think additional bodies will be found.
