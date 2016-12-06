Police: 1 killed, 3 hurt when truck veers left of center, hits multiple vehicles on Arkansas highway

One person was killed and three others hurt when a tractor-trailer went across the center line of an Arkansas highway and hit four other vehicles, authorities said.

It happened early Monday morning in foggy conditions along Arkansas 7 near Arkansas 155 south of Dardanelle in Yell County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The 1998 Freightliner truck was traveling south on the highway before 6:30 a.m. when it drove left of center and hit the driver-side of a northbound Ford Focus, the report said.

The truck then overturned, hitting a GMC pickup in the driver side and crashing head-on into a northbound Ford F-250 and a northbound Dodge Ram, police said.

The driver of the F-250, 53-year-old Larry Ellis of Plainview, was killed in the collision. The Freightliner driver along with the drivers of the Dodge Ram and the GMC pickup were all also hurt, though the report didn't detail the extent of their injuries. At least one of the injured drivers was taken to River Valley Medical Center in Dardanelle.

The death was the 504th on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.