Police: Arkansas man accused of raping 12-year-old girl

An Arkansas man was arrested and charged with the rape of a 12-year-old girl at a North Little Rock residence in late November, according to police.

Officers arrived at a home on Short 17th Street around 11:44 p.m. on Nov. 28 in response to a possible sexual assault, according to a North Little Rock police report. Authorities say Ambrose Bernard Williams, 32, of Sherwood was inside the residence, and the victim, a 12-year-old girl, was at a neighbor's house.

Williams told police he and the girl were "wrestling" in the living room earlier that day, but that was all, wrote officer Joseph Smith in a report. The girl's pajamas were ripped, and her mother said her daughter reported Williams touched her inappropriately, according to the report.

The victim was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital, and Williams was arrested on an outstanding warrant out from the Greenbrier Police Department, officials said.

He was later charged with rape and booked into Pulaski County jail on Friday at 1:30 p.m., records show. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond.