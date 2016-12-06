PHOTOS: 3 rob Arkansas Pizza Hut, may be linked to other crimes, officials say

Authorities are searching for three men who they say robbed a Pizza Hut in Saline County on Sunday night.

Saline County sheriff's deputies arrived at a Pizza Hut at 20500 Arch Street Pike in Mabelvale just before 8 p.m. after getting a call the restaurant had been robbed, according to a news release.

Three assailants, two of whom were armed, stole an undetermined amount of money and then fled in a white 2007-2009 Chevrolet Impala that possibly has a temporary license plate, the release said.

The assailants were described as black males, two of whom stand 6 feet tall and a third who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, officials said. The shorter robber was armed with a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine and forward hand grip taped onto the firearm, police said. Another robber wielded a black revolver.

Detectives believe the suspects and vehicle may be linked to other robberies in Cabot, Benton, Hot Springs and Little Rock, according to the release.

Authorities said the men should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone with information is asked to call a crime tip line at (501) 303-5744.