The World in Brief

Don't renege on deal, China, Iran urge

BEIJING -- The foreign ministers of China and Iran on Monday urged governments not to violate the deal that limits Iran's nuclear activity in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said during a visit to Beijing that the seven nations that agreed to the deal in July 2015 "have the obligation to fully implement" it.

"Iran will not allow any country to take unilateral action to violate the agreement, and Iran has the right to take action against that," Zarif said at a news conference after meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The deal, negotiated by Iran, the United States, China, Britain, France, Germany and Russia, outlined what the Iranian government had to do to pull back its nuclear program from the brink of weapons-making capacity. It also spelled out the West's obligations to end many financial, trade and oil sanctions that had battered Iran's economy.

President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to renegotiate the terms of the deal and increase its enforcement. None of the other parties to the agreement has expressed interest in picking apart the deal, which took more than a decade of diplomatic efforts and almost two years of negotiations to complete.

Accident turns off Japan reactor coolant

TOKYO -- One of the melted reactors at the tsunami-hit Fukushima nuclear power plant had a temporary loss of cooling Monday when a worker bumped a switch while passing through a narrow aisle of switch panels during an inspection and turned off the pumping system.

The plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co., said cooling for the No. 3 reactor, one of the three that melted after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, was out for nearly an hour before a backup pump kicked in.

The reactor had enough water left inside that there was no temperature increase or radiation leak from the incident, spokesman Yuichi Okamura said at a news conference.

Monday's incident occurred when the worker was passing through a dimly lit aisle that was only 2.8 feet wide, flanked by tall switch panels on both sides, Okamura said. With radiation levels still high, the worker was wearing a full-face mask and hazardous materials suit when he lost his balance while carrying equipment. His elbow jammed into the switch, breaking off its safety cover and turning the lever to turn off the water-injection pump to the No. 3 reactor.

Ghana raid shutters fake U.S. embassy

ACCRA, Ghana -- A fake U.S. embassy that operated for "about a decade" in Ghana's capital, issuing counterfeit and fraudulently obtained visas, has been shut down, the State Department announced.

The scam was orchestrated by "Ghanaian and Turkish organized crime rings" and a Ghanaian attorney, a statement said. Several people have been arrested, though other suspects remain at large.

Raids led to the recovery of 150 passports from 10 countries and visas from the U.S., India, South Africa and the European Union's Schengen zone.

It was not clear how many people were defrauded by the fake embassy, which charged $6,000 for its services.

Those running the operation were able to bribe corrupt officials "to look the other way," the State Department said. Ghanaian officials said Monday that they were still collecting information and were not prepared to comment.

87 escape Kenyan psychiatric hospital

NAIROBI, Kenya -- At least 87 patients escaped from Kenya's only psychiatric hospital after they were left unattended when medical workers at public hospitals went on strike nationwide, officials said Monday.

"They scaled up the walls surrounding the wards and ... they just wandered away," said Dr. Julius Odago, medical superintendent at Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital. Seventeen patients had been returned to the hospital by Monday evening, he said, "and I am very optimistic they'll be gotten before long, all of them will be back."

Meanwhile, police fired tear gas in the capital, Nairobi, to disperse dozens of doctors protesting that they have not received salary increases promised three years ago.

About 5,000 doctors from public hospitals nationwide did not report to work, said Ouma Olunga, secretary-general of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union.

Medical workers are demanding better pay and working conditions.

