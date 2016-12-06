Home /
Sheriff: Burglary suspect was naked when captured
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:18 a.m.
HENAGAR, Ala. — Authorities in Alabama say a man charged with burglary was naked when he was taken into custody.
DeKalb County Sheriff Jimmy Harris tells al.com that 40-year-old Mark Tucker, of Flat Rock, is charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, breaking into a vehicle and attempted murder.
Harris says his office got a call about 5:45 a.m. Monday about a man prowling around a house and possibly in a garage near Henagar.
The sheriff says the prowler was confronted by a resident and the two men began to struggle when the prowler fired a gun. A woman was grazed by the bullet but not seriously injured.
Harris says the suspect ran into the woods and was later found inside a home naked.
Online jail records do not list an attorney for Tucker.
