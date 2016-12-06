Student apprehended after bringing gun to Arkansas high school, police say

Hot Springs police apprehended a high school student who brought a gun to school Tuesday, the Police Department said on its Facebook page.

In the post, police said students at Hot Springs High School are safe and the student never threatened anyone with the weapon.

Police said they would disclose more information as it becomes available.

Tuesday marked the second consecutive day that authorities responded to a central Arkansas student with a weapon at school. A Little Rock Central High School student will face discipline after bringing knives to school Monday, a district spokesman said.

