Students set out to study trees, find 'one-pot meth lab,' police say

GROVETON, N.H. — A high school science class that set out to study trees got a chemistry lesson instead, when it found a plastic bottle that turned out to be a "one-pot meth lab," police said.

The students from Groveton High School in New Hampshire found a soda bottle that contained a dangerous mix of chemicals used to make methamphetamine Monday in the woods across the street from the school. No arrests have been made.

At first, the students and their teacher thought the bottle was trash, until they noticed the contents moving.

Special Agent Jon DeLena of the Drug Enforcement Administration said it was very dangerous and volatile. "It was active and it was actually swirling around and bubbling and expanding and contracting, and that's a problem," he told WMUR-TV.

School Principal Lisa Perras said students brought the bottle inside the building, but then brought it back out when they realized it might not be safe. When police arrived, the bottle was on fire.

A DEA lab safely disposed of the chemicals. No one was hurt.