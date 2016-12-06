Two Hogs make all-SEC team

— Two Arkansas football players were named all-SEC on Tuesday.

Offensive lineman Dan Skipper was a first-team all-SEC selection, while running back Rawleigh Williams was named to the second team. The teams were selected by SEC coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own players.

Skipper started all 12 games for the Razorbacks this season and moved from right tackle to left tackle in September. He was named the SEC offensive lineman of the week following at Mississippi State in November and was the league's special teams player of the week after blocking a TCU field goal in the fourth quarter of a win over the Horned Frogs in September.

Skipper, a senior, has been selected to play in the East-West Shrine Game in January.

Williams led the SEC in rushing with 1,326 yards and also ran for 12 touchdowns. He was a three-time SEC offensive player of the week, including twice in November when he rushed for 148 yards and 2 touchdowns against Florida and career-highs 205 yards and 4 touchdowns at Mississippi State.

Williams was beat out for the first team by LSU running Derrius Guice and Auburn running back Kamryn Pettway. Guice finished second in the SEC in rushing yards and Pettway was fifth among running backs despite missing four games because of an injury.

Williams shared second-team honors with LSU's Leonard Fournette and Vanderbilt's Ralph Webb.

2016 All-SEC Football Team

Offense

TE - Evan Engram, Ole Miss

OL - Cam Robinson, Alabama

Dan Skipper, Arkansas

Avery Gennesy, Texas A&M

Will Clapp, LSU

C - Ethan Pocic, LSU

WR - Christian Kirk, Texas A&M

ArDarius Stewart, Alabama

QB - Jalen Hurts, Alabama

RB - Kamryn Pettway, Auburn

Derrius Guice, LSU

AP - Christian Kirk, Texas A&M

Defense

DL - Jonathan Allen, Alabama

Derek Barnett, Tennessee

Carl Lawson, Auburn

Myles Garrett, Texas A&M

LB - Zach Cunningham, Vanderbilt

Reuben Foster, Alabama

Kendell Beckwith, LSU

DB - Jalen Tabor, Florida

Tre'Davious White, LSU

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama

Aarion Penton, Missouri

Special Teams

PK - Daniel Carlson, Auburn

P - JK Scott, Alabama

RS - Christian Kirk, Texas A&M

Second Team

Offense

TE - O.J. Howard, Alabama

OL - Braden Smith, Auburn

Will Holden, Vanderbilt

Martez Ivey, Florida

Alex Kozan, Auburn

C - Jon Toth, Kentucky

WR - Calvin Ridley, Alabama

Fred Ross, Mississippi State

QB - Chad Kelly, Ole Miss

Joshua Dobbs, Tennessee

RB - Rawleigh Williams III, Arkansas

Ralph Webb, Vanderbilt

Leonard Fournette, LSU

AP - Derrius Guice, LSU

Defense

DL - Arden Key, LSU

Montravius Adams, Auburn

Charles Harris, Missouri

Caleb Brantley, Florida

LB - Tim Williams, Alabama

Jarrad Davis, Florida

Jordan Jones, Kentucky

DB - Jamal Adams, LSU

Eddie Jackson, Alabama

Quincy Wilson, Florida

Justin Evans, Texas A&M

Special Teams

PK - Gary Wunderlich, Ole Miss

P - Johnny Townsend, Florida

RS - Evan Berry, Tennessee