Two Hogs make all-SEC team
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 2:11 p.m.
PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER
FAYETTEVILLE — Two Arkansas football players were named all-SEC on Tuesday.
Offensive lineman Dan Skipper was a first-team all-SEC selection, while running back Rawleigh Williams was named to the second team. The teams were selected by SEC coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own players.
Skipper started all 12 games for the Razorbacks this season and moved from right tackle to left tackle in September. He was named the SEC offensive lineman of the week following at Mississippi State in November and was the league's special teams player of the week after blocking a TCU field goal in the fourth quarter of a win over the Horned Frogs in September.
Skipper, a senior, has been selected to play in the East-West Shrine Game in January.
Williams led the SEC in rushing with 1,326 yards and also ran for 12 touchdowns. He was a three-time SEC offensive player of the week, including twice in November when he rushed for 148 yards and 2 touchdowns against Florida and career-highs 205 yards and 4 touchdowns at Mississippi State.
Williams was beat out for the first team by LSU running Derrius Guice and Auburn running back Kamryn Pettway. Guice finished second in the SEC in rushing yards and Pettway was fifth among running backs despite missing four games because of an injury.
Williams shared second-team honors with LSU's Leonard Fournette and Vanderbilt's Ralph Webb.
2016 All-SEC Football Team
Offense
TE - Evan Engram, Ole Miss
OL - Cam Robinson, Alabama
Dan Skipper, Arkansas
Avery Gennesy, Texas A&M
Will Clapp, LSU
C - Ethan Pocic, LSU
WR - Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
ArDarius Stewart, Alabama
QB - Jalen Hurts, Alabama
RB - Kamryn Pettway, Auburn
Derrius Guice, LSU
AP - Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
Defense
DL - Jonathan Allen, Alabama
Derek Barnett, Tennessee
Carl Lawson, Auburn
Myles Garrett, Texas A&M
LB - Zach Cunningham, Vanderbilt
Reuben Foster, Alabama
Kendell Beckwith, LSU
DB - Jalen Tabor, Florida
Tre'Davious White, LSU
Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama
Aarion Penton, Missouri
Special Teams
PK - Daniel Carlson, Auburn
P - JK Scott, Alabama
RS - Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
Second Team
Offense
TE - O.J. Howard, Alabama
OL - Braden Smith, Auburn
Will Holden, Vanderbilt
Martez Ivey, Florida
Alex Kozan, Auburn
C - Jon Toth, Kentucky
WR - Calvin Ridley, Alabama
Fred Ross, Mississippi State
QB - Chad Kelly, Ole Miss
Joshua Dobbs, Tennessee
RB - Rawleigh Williams III, Arkansas
Ralph Webb, Vanderbilt
Leonard Fournette, LSU
AP - Derrius Guice, LSU
Defense
DL - Arden Key, LSU
Montravius Adams, Auburn
Charles Harris, Missouri
Caleb Brantley, Florida
LB - Tim Williams, Alabama
Jarrad Davis, Florida
Jordan Jones, Kentucky
DB - Jamal Adams, LSU
Eddie Jackson, Alabama
Quincy Wilson, Florida
Justin Evans, Texas A&M
Special Teams
PK - Gary Wunderlich, Ole Miss
P - Johnny Townsend, Florida
RS - Evan Berry, Tennessee
