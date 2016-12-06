Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, December 06, 2016, 1:28 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Wife who killed husband with rat poison in food to go free

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:44 a.m.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman who pleaded guilty to killing her husband by slipping rat poison into his food and drinks will be released from prison next week.

Fifty-three-year-old Joann Curley will be free Monday after serving a 20-year sentence for the 1991 death of her husband, Robert Curley.

Prosecutors say Curley poisoned her husband with the chemical thallium for about a year so she could collect $300,000 in insurance policies and keep him from spending $1.7 million she won in a lawsuit.

The victim's sister, Susan Curley Grady, told The Citizens Voice that she feels Joann Curley should be serving a life sentence.

Joann Curley reached a plea deal in 1997 with prosecutors who intended to seek the death penalty.

Tests showed Robert Curley had 900 times the lethal dose of thallium in his system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Wife who killed husband with rat poison in food to go free

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online