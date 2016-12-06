Home / Latest News /
Woman in half-marathon lost for 12 hours, then found
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:59 p.m.
NORTH PORT, Fla. — A Florida woman who became lost during a half-marathon trail run was found past nightfall after wandering around a 25,000-acre park for nearly 12 hours.
The Sarasota Times-Herald reported that Melissa Kitcher was in good spirits after being found Sunday evening. She said she made a wrong turn more than 3 miles into the 13.1-mile run.
Race director Thierry Rouillard said he had no idea Kitcher was still on the trail until her husband called late Sunday afternoon, hours after the Trail Hog run finished. Sarasota County sheriff's office deputies began searching soon after.
Kitcher said her cellphone froze before the race but she never really worried since she knew her family would come looking for her. She plans to run the Sarasota Half Marathon in March and finish.
