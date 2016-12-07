25-year-old Arkansan to compete for love on 'The Bachelor'

A 25-year-old Arkansan will compete for love in the coming season of the ABC show The Bachelor.

Raven, a fashion boutique owner from Hoxie, will appear on the dating reality show, which premieres Jan. 2, according to the network. Her last name was not given by ABC, though the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported her name as Raven Gates.

She will compete for the heart of Nick Viall, a two-time runner-up on The Bachelorette and current participant on Bachelor in Paradise.

Raven is 5 feet 6 inches tall, a self-described terrible cook and a lover of the movies Uptown Girls, Bridesmaids and Step Brothers, the network reported. If she could be one person for a day, it would be Jay Z and Beyonce's daughter, Blue Ivy, she told ABC.

In her biography page on the network's website, she said that the most romantic present she ever received was a diamond necklace and roses left on her car because "I just never had a man buy me anything before."