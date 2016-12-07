Arkansas governor says U.S. OKs modified Medicaid expansion

LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson says federal officials have approved a number of changes Arkansas wishes to make in a Medicaid expansion program known as "Arkansas Works."

The governor said Wednesday that the Department of Health and Human Services will authorize most of the changes Arkansas wants to make in the insurance program for 300,000 low-income residents. Arkansas uses federal Medicaid money to buy their private health insurance.

Arkansas had asked the federal government to let the state charge premiums to some patients. Arkansas also wanted to require that participants with no income go to job training and placement programs.

At a news conference, Hutchinson said the government had approved nearly all of Arkansas' requests and that the state would request other changes after the new administration takes over Jan. 20.

