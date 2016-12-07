Arkansas home 'a total loss' after fire, official says

BELLA VISTA — A house on Ciemny Lane burned down Tuesday night.

Firefighters found the home at 25 Ciemny Lane on fire after receiving a call shortly after 8 p.m., Bella Vista Fire Chief Steve Sims said. Nobody was home, and there were no injuries, he said.

Three dogs and one cat may have died in the fire, but the department has yet to confirm that, Sims said.

“It was basically determined that we were going to fight the fire defensively,” Sims said. “The structure was a total loss.”

Benton County property tax records placed the home’s value at $83,450.

Firefighters worked to keep the fire from spreading because of the concern that leaves could catch fire and carry flames into the surrounding woods, he said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, Sims said.