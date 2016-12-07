ASU's Rolland-Jones receives Sun Belt's top honor

Ja'Von Rolland-Jones' big end to the season was rewarded on Tuesday.

The Arkansas State junior defensive end was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, becoming just the second ASU player to earn the award.

Rolland-Jones, who wasn't starting for most of the first half of the year, finished with 11.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss. This season, he also became the school and Sun Belt career sack record with 28.5.

He is just the second ASU player to earn the Sun Belt Player of the Year award, which is voted on by coaches and select members of the media. Former quarterback Ryan Aplin won the award in 2011 and 2012.

Rolland-Jones was joined on the first team by left tackle Jemar Clark, defensive end Chris Odom, who led the Sun Belt with 12.5 sacks, and safety Money Hunter.

Tight end Blake Mack, who tied for the ASU lead in receptions and led in receiving yards, guard Colton Jackson, linebacker Xavier Woodson-Luster, safety Cody Brown, nickelback Justin Clifton, kick returner Blaise Taylor and all-purpose player Warren Wand were second-team picks.

Defensive tackle Waylon Roberson, receiver Kendall Sanders, cornerback Chris Humes and quarterback Justice Hansen were each named honorable mention. Linebacker Kyle Wilson was named to the All-Sun Belt Newcomer Team.

Idaho's Paul Petrino was named Coach of the Year, Appalachian State running back Jalin Moore was named Offensive Player of the Year, Troy defensive tackle Rashad Dillard was named Defensive Player of the Year, Appalachian State defensive back Clifton Duck was named Freshman of the Year and Idaho defensive lineman Aikeem Coleman was named Newcomer of the Year.

