Authorities: 1 officer killed, 1 wounded in Georgia; shooter at large

AMERICUS, Ga. — Authorities say one of the police officers shot in Georgia while responding to a domestic dispute has died and another is in critical condition.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokesman Nelly Miles said the Americus officer and a Georgia Southwestern State University officer were shot while responding to a report of a domestic dispute at an apartment complex near the campus about 9:40 a.m. Wednesday. Miles said the shooter is still at large.

Miles said the Americus police officer died and the university officer was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. Americus is about 130 miles south of Atlanta.

The university issued an alert on its website saying the shooting occurred off campus but that the campus was on lockdown.