Benton County judge-elect to donate pay increase

BENTONVILLE -- Barry Moehring, Benton County judge-elect, said Tuesday he will donate the proposed pay increase for his job for the next two years to a pair of nonprofit entities.

Moehring said during a budget discussion at the Finance Committee meeting he has qualms about voting to approve the 2017 budget, which includes raises for all of the elected officials and for justices of the peace.

"I can't, in good conscience, vote for this budget," Moehring said.

Moehring, currently justice of the peace for District 15, said he's in a unique situation, being the only elected official for 2017 who will be voting on the pay increase. Moehring and the other members of the Quorum Court will be voting on pay increases for themselves, as well as the other elected officials.

The Finance Committee, meeting as the Budget Committee, agreed last week to set Benton County elected officials pay at 80 percent of the maximum set by the state. The state sets minimum and maximum pay based on county population.

Pay for justices of the peace is to be set at 60 percent of the state-approved maximum, with the same annual pay increases. Benton County's elected officials are now at 74 percent or 75 percent of the state maximum pay while justices of the peace are at 53 percent of the maximum. If the raises remain in the budget, the elected officials' pay raises will be around $6,000 a year, and the pay for justices of the peace will go up by about $1,000 a year.

The state ranges have been increased by 3 percent a year, according to Barb Ludwig, human resources administrator. Ludwig told the justices of the peace increasing the elected officials pay to the 80 percent mark will cost about $35,000 in 2017. Raising the pay for justices of the peace to the 60 percent mark will cost about $17,000 next year, she said.

Some justices of the peace were reluctant to have raises for elected officials and justices of the peace set by ordinance without linking it to raises for employees. Brent Meyers, justice of the peace for District 14, repeated his objections Tuesday.

"I still think exceeding the 3 percent our employees are getting is not a good thing," Meyers said.

Moehring said he will take proposed increase in pay for the county judge for the next two years, about $12,000 total, and make equal donations to the Illinois River Watershed Partnership and to the Benton County 4-H Clubs.

The committee voted to send the proposed budget, including the raises for elected officials, on to the Committee of the Whole for review before it's voted on by the Quorum Court later this month.

NW News on 12/07/2016