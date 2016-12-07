Home / Latest News /
Black cat helps officer track down fugitive, police say
By The Associated Press
EPHRATA, Pa. — A Pennsylvania police department says a black cat was lucky for one of its officers tracking down a fugitive.
The Ephrata Police Department posted on its Facebook page that officers were searching for Jonathan Michael Steffy last month over an outstanding bench warrant.
They found the 23-year-old in a backyard, but he fled. As they searched the area, one officer noticed a black cat in a nearby yard staring intently at a shed. The officer checked that shed, but it was empty. The officer again saw the cat, and it became apparent it was staring at a different shed behind the officer.
The officer opened that shed and found Steffy.
Police say their thankful for any crime-fighting help, "whether human or feline!"
