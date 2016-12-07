Search of burned warehouse nears end

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland fire officials said Tuesday afternoon they had finished searching 90 percent of the warehouse where 36 people died in a fire during a dance party and that crews have begun knocking down parts of the building considered to be structurally unsound.

Oakland Fire Deputy Chief Darin White said crews expected to complete their search of the remaining 10 percent of the building by midnight.

The fire broke out during a dance party Friday night at the "Ghost Ship" building.

Alameda County sheriff's Deputy Tya Modeste said 36 bodies were recovered and 26 of their families had been notified. Modeste said another nine bodies had been "tentatively identified." Officials were still lacking any type of identity for one individual.

Derick Ion Almena, who leased and operated the warehouse full of artists where the fire broke out Friday, told the Today Show on Tuesday that he was "incredibly sorry." He said the only reason he was there Tuesday was to put his face and his body in front of the scene.

Almena said he signed a lease for the building that "was to city standards supposedly."

Police footage public, Ohio court rules

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Video footage from police cruiser dashboard cameras is a public record that, with some exceptions, should be promptly released upon request, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

The court's unanimous decision came in a case involving a State Highway Patrol chase last year on Interstate 71.

The state denied a request by The Cincinnati Enquirer for video of the Jan. 22, 2015, pursuit, saying the footage was a "confidential law enforcement investigatory record" and exempt from public records law. The video shows the troopers' real-time investigative activities, the state argued.

The Supreme Court rejected the state's arguments, though the court said some material could be shielded on a case-by-case basis if it was deemed part of a criminal investigation.

"The dash-cam recordings fit within the definition of a 'record' because they document governmental activities, decisions, and operations during a traffic stop and pursuit," Justice Judi French wrote in the court's opinion.

Ex-trooper sentenced in sex cases

SAPULPA, Okla. -- A former Oklahoma state trooper accused of sexually assaulting women during traffic stops was sentenced Tuesday to more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty to lesser charges.

Eric Roberts pleaded guilty to several charges, including procuring indecent exposure with an adult, embezzlement and bribery.

In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop more serious charges against Roberts, who was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison, followed by 10 years of probation. The plea deal also keeps Roberts from having to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison.

Roberts had been accused of sexually assaulting three women during traffic stops. He was suspended in July 2014, but the allegations didn't come to light until August 2014, when a woman filed a federal lawsuit claiming Roberts raped her after a traffic stop. Two more women later came forward with similar allegations.

Georgia executes 9th inmate of year

JACKSON, Ga. -- With the execution Tuesday of a man convicted of killing his father-in-law, Georgia has put to death nine inmates this year -- more than any other state.

William Sallie's time of death was 10:05 p.m. after an injection of compounded barbiturate pentobarbital at the state prison in Jackson, Warden Eric Sellers told witnesses. Sallie, 50, was convicted of murder in the March 1990 shooting death of John Lee Moore in rural south Georgia.

When asked if he wanted to make a final statement, Sallie lifted his head to face the witnesses.

"I just want to say I'm very, very sorry for my crimes. I really am sorry," he said, adding that he had prayed about it many times. "I'm just very sorry for everything. I do ask for forgiveness." He accepted the offer of a prayer.

In addition to the nine executions in Georgia this year, habitual leader Texas executed seven inmates, and Alabama, Florida and Missouri have carried out one execution apiece, for a total of 19 executions this year nationally. Alabama has one more scheduled Thursday.

This year's tally also marks the most executions Georgia has carried out in a calendar year since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976..

