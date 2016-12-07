Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, December 07, 2016, 7:28 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Former astronaut, U.S. Sen. John Glenn is hospitalized in Ohio

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:15 p.m.

sen-john-glenn-talks-via-satellite-with-the-astronauts-on-the-international-space-station-before-the-start-of-a-roundtable-discussion-titled-learning-from-the-past-to-innovate-for-the-future-monday-feb-20-2012-in-columbus-ohio-glenn-was-the-first-american-to-orbit-earth-piloting-friendship-7-around-it-three-times-in-1962-and-also-became-the-oldest-person-in-space-at-age-77-by-orbiting-earth-with-six-astronauts-aboard-shuttle-discovery-in-1998-ap-photojay-laprete

PHOTO BY FR52593 AP

Sen. John Glenn talks, via satellite, with the astronauts on the International Space Station, before the start of a roundtable discussion titled "Learning from the Past to Innovate for the Future" Monday, Feb. 20, 2012, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn was the first American to orbit Earth, piloting Friendship 7 around it three times in 1962, and also became the oldest person in space, at age 77, by orbiting Earth with six astronauts aboard shuttle Discovery in 1998. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State official says former astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn has been hospitalized for more than a week.

Hank Wilson with Ohio State University's John Glenn College of Public Affairs said Wednesday that the 95-year-old Glenn is at the James Cancer Hospital, but that doesn't necessarily mean he has cancer.

Wilson said he didn't have other information about Glenn's condition, illness or prognosis.

Glenn apologized for his poor eyesight this year at the renaming of Columbus' airport after him. He said then he'd lost some of his eyesight because of macular degeneration and a small stroke. Glenn had a heart valve replacement in 2014.

Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962. He served as a U.S. senator from Ohio from 1974 to 1999.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Former astronaut, U.S. Sen. John Glenn is hospitalized in Ohio

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online