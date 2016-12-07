Gov. Hutchinson reflects on 'day of resilience' at Pearl Harbor event

Military veterans and dignitaries came wearing coats and blankets during a chilly outdoor event in North Little Rock reflecting on the 75th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who was among the speakers Wednesday at the Arkansas Maritime Museum, called the reflection "a day of resilience and a day of resolve."

Several veterans came donned in black caps with gold lettering signifying their service during World War II.

Wednesday marks 75 years since the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

Other speakers included Secretary of State Mark Martin and North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith.

Free tours of the USS Razorback submarine on the Arkansas River were made available Wednesday morning.

