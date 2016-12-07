Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, December 07, 2016, 1:28 p.m.

Gov. Hutchinson reflects on 'day of resilience' at Pearl Harbor event

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:05 p.m.

gov-asa-hutchinson-speaks-wednesday-at-the-arkansas-maritime-museum-at-an-event-marking-the-75th-anniversary-of-the-pearl-harbor-attack

PHOTO BY BRANDON RIDDLE

Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks Wednesday at the Arkansas Maritime Museum at an event marking the 75th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack.

Military veterans and dignitaries came wearing coats and blankets during a chilly outdoor event in North Little Rock reflecting on the 75th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who was among the speakers Wednesday at the Arkansas Maritime Museum, called the reflection "a day of resilience and a day of resolve."

Several veterans came donned in black caps with gold lettering signifying their service during World War II.

Wednesday marks 75 years since the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

[INTERACTIVE: Children who lived through Pearl Harbor share their stories.]

Other speakers included Secretary of State Mark Martin and North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith.

Free tours of the USS Razorback submarine on the Arkansas River were made available Wednesday morning.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates and read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

