Hogs' first commitment for 2017 praises WR Coach Smith

Arkansas commitment Derrick Munson was the Hogs’ first commitment for the 2017 class and much of that can be traced to his relaltionship with receivers coach Michael Smith.

Munson, 6-0, 200 pounds of Metairie, (La.) Rummel picked the Razorbacks over a scholarship offer from Louisville on Jan. 29.

Since 2014, Smith has signed nine prospects from the Louisiana and has four commitments from the state in this year’s class.

“It's really hard to explain, he's just an all around people person,” Munson said of Smith.

Arkansas has three Rummel products on the roster in cornerback Henre' Toliver, linebacker Dwayne Eugene and freshman defensive lineman Briston Guidry.

He played safety as a sophomore and linebacker as a junior. Munson was named Defensive Player of the Year on The New Orleans Advocate’s All Metro Team for larger schools his junior season after recording a team-high 158 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 6 sacks and 2 interceptions.

Munson, who’s being recruited to play safety, recorded 119 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 5 interceptions this season while playing linebacker.

Rummel Coach Jay Roth previously commented on what makes Munson so special.

“Everybody has their head on a swivel,” Roth said. “He’s like Briston Guidry covering kicks for us. Of course, he was 270 pounds running down field. Derrick isn't that big, but everybody knows not to get into his way and he plays defense like that. He plays defense like he’s covering kicks every play."

He talked about what Hog fans will see on the field.

“Effort, angles with a whole lot of emotion and passion,” Munson said. “I’ll just go up there and prove myself.. just show them I’m willing to learn and get better each day.”

The Hogs have offered two juniors, receiver Ja’Marr Chase and safety Aaron Brule at the school. Munson said he talks up the Hogs, but doesn’t push Chase or Brule.

“I mean I tell them all the highlights and how beautiful the campus is, but I’ll never tell them where they should go because its a very hard decision to choose where you feel comfortable and be there on a daily basis,” Munson said.