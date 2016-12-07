Man pleads guilty in Arkansas State football player's slaying

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man has been sentenced to 30 years behind bars for killing an Arkansas State football player in Tennessee nearly three years ago.

The Jackson Sun reports 25-year-old Derrick Wade pleaded guilty Monday to multiple charges, including two counts of second-degree murder. He will not have the possibility of parole.

Markel Owens and his stepfather Johnny Shivers were fatally shot in Jackson in January 2014 during a suspected drug-related robbery in which Shivers was the target. Owens' mother, Chermaine Owens, was also shot.

Markel Owens was a junior defensive lineman for Arkansas State at the time.

Wade's cousin Johnny Wade and Craig Taylor are also charged in the case. Wade's trial is scheduled for January 2017, while Taylor is serving a life sentence for a separate killing.