Man wanted in fatal shooting in North Little Rock arrested in Florida

A man wanted in a deadly shooting in North Little Rock has been arrested in Florida.

Charles Gant, 30, is being held in the Okaloosa County jail after being arrested Tuesday in Fort Walton Beach, authorities said.

Gant was wanted in Arkansas in the death of 31-year-old Pedro Omar Baez Esperanza, who was found Nov. 29 at 14th and Vine Streets suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. Esperanza was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service said Gant initially tried to run from authorities in Florida and was found to be "in possession of an undisclosed amount of powdered cocaine" when he was caught.

An online jail roster shows Gant is facing charges in Florida, including resisting an officer, cocaine possession and providing a false identity to law enforcement.

It was not clear when Gant would be extradited back to Arkansas.