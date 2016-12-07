Mom wants Santa fired, says he fat-shamed her 9-year-old son

FOREST CITY, N.C. — Here's a not-so-jolly story: A mother wants her local St. Nick kicked to the curb for fat-shaming her son.

Ashley Mayse told WLOS-TV that her 9-year-old son started crying when the Santa Claus on Main Street in Forest City, N.C., told him to "Lay off the hamburgers and french fries" during his Christmas visit Saturday.

The Santa is employed by the town of Forest City.. The town manager said Santa apologized to the family as well as a supervisor, but mom wants him to get a pink slip.

Anthony Mayse, meanwhile, said he tore up his photo with Santa and will take his wish list to another Father Christmas next year.