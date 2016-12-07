Arkansas-based Slim Chickens reaches deal to open in Africa, Middle East

Fayetteville-based Slim Chickens has struck a deal with Alghanim Industries to open restaurants to the Middle East and North Africa.

The companies have entered into a master franchise agreement allowing Kuwait-based Alghanim to open Slim Chickens branded fast-casual restaurants across the region. Plans call for the first location to be opened in Kuwait in March, followed by a rapid rollout across the region.

"They are the absolute best partners for us," Tom Gordon, CEO of Slim Chickens said Tuesday.

He said the two companies were introduced by industry contacts and after a series of visits they eventually struck a deal.

Privately owned Alghanim runs more than 30 businesses in 40 countries. The firm has partnered with U.S. companies including General Motors, Ford, Mars, Whirlpool, Wendy's and American Express.

Slim Chickens was founded in 2003 and is privately owned. The company operates 46 restaurants in the U.S., 21 of which are company-owned and the remaining franchise operations. Slim Chickens expects to open more than 40 locations in the U.S. next year, with five or six of those being owned by the company.

-- John Magsam