Little Rock man accused of beating woman

A Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday after police say he assaulted a woman and gave her a bloody nose.

Dominique Irby, 23, of Little Rock was arrested at his home in the 4800 block of Terra Vista Circle around 1 a.m. after police say he pulled a woman to the ground and punched her in the face several times. The victim's lips were swollen, and her nose was bleeding, an officer noted in a report.

Irby faces a charge of third-degree domestic battery, a misdemeanor. He was being held without bail at the Pulaski County jail Wednesday morning, and a court date is scheduled for Dec. 15.