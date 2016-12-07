Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, December 07, 2016, 10:28 a.m.

Little Rock man accused of beating woman

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 8:18 a.m.

dominique-irby-23-of-little-rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Dominique Irby, 23, of Little Rock

A Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday after police say he assaulted a woman and gave her a bloody nose.

Dominique Irby, 23, of Little Rock was arrested at his home in the 4800 block of Terra Vista Circle around 1 a.m. after police say he pulled a woman to the ground and punched her in the face several times. The victim's lips were swollen, and her nose was bleeding, an officer noted in a report.

Irby faces a charge of third-degree domestic battery, a misdemeanor. He was being held without bail at the Pulaski County jail Wednesday morning, and a court date is scheduled for Dec. 15.

Arkansas Online