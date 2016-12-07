Home /
Little Rock man accused of beating woman
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 8:18 a.m.
A Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday after police say he assaulted a woman and gave her a bloody nose.
Dominique Irby, 23, of Little Rock was arrested at his home in the 4800 block of Terra Vista Circle around 1 a.m. after police say he pulled a woman to the ground and punched her in the face several times. The victim's lips were swollen, and her nose was bleeding, an officer noted in a report.
Irby faces a charge of third-degree domestic battery, a misdemeanor. He was being held without bail at the Pulaski County jail Wednesday morning, and a court date is scheduled for Dec. 15.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock man accused of beating woman
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.