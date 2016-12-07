Police: Man left 5 kids home alone to go rob convenience store

PITTSBURGH — Police say a Pittsburgh man left his five kids home alone in squalid conditions while he robbed a convenience store.

Police say 36-year-old Anthony Heard robbed the CoGo's early Tuesday, then returned to buy something wearing the same hat and shoes as officers interviewed the victimized clerk.

Police say they arrested Heard after the clerk recognized his clothing, and Heard protested that he couldn't go to jail because his wife had been arrested the day before and his kids were home alone.

Police say they found the children, ages 1 to 12, living among animal waste and garbage, with knives and prescription drugs within easy reach.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Heard, who remained jailed Wednesday.

Caseworkers have been tending to the children.