Police think Arkansas bank robber was 'Camo Cowboy'

A man fatally shot while trying to rob a Benton bank is believed to be the "Camo Cowboy" who robbed the same location four years ago, police said.

Joseph Edward Turner, 58, of Grant County entered the First Simmons Bank branch at 1323 Military Road in Benton around 2:40 p.m. Friday brandishing a weapon, authorities said.

An off-duty police officer with the Benton Police Department intervened, shooting Turner as he demanded money at gunpoint, authorities said. Turner was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The officer involved, identified Tuesday as Sgt. Ronald Davidson, was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation into the shooting.

[EMAIL UPDATES: Sign up for free breaking alerts and daily emails with the day's top headlines]

On July 18, 2012, a robber matching Turner's description -- a white man standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall -- entered the bank, then operating as Metropolitan National Bank, armed with a pistol, police said. The robber left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot.

"There is evidence leading us to conclude he's the same person," Police Chief Kirk Lane said in a statement. "We are waiting on forensic evidence to hopefully confirm."

The robber in that case also wore a full-length "woodland style" camouflage jacket, leather gloves, a black cowboy hat and sunglasses.

If forensic evidence confirms that Turner is the robber who came to be known as the "Camo Cowboy," it would settle the only unsolved bank robbery in Benton, police said.

The fatal shooting of Turner was the third involving a Benton police officer in the past two months.

Anyone with information related to the case may call the Benton Police Department at (501) 778-1171 or (501) 315-8477.

Metro on 12/07/2016