Police: Woman tried to run over ex-boyfriend as he was decorating yard for Christmas
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:30 a.m.
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — State police say holiday music was blaring from a Pennsylvania woman's car as she tore up the yard of her ex-boyfriend's home, nearly running the man and his family over.
Forty-seven-year-old Mary Jo Smith was charged Tuesday with multiple offenses stemming from Monday's incident.
Alan McCutcheon says he was setting up a Christmas light display outside of his Fayette County home when Smith yelled "Merry Christmas" and made several passes through his yard.
State police say Smith attempted to hit the 64-year-old along with his wife and adult daughter. No one was injured.
The joyride caused more than $500 in damage, leaving behind tire tracks and a trail of broken lights and decorations.
It's unclear if Smith has an attorney who could comment.
LR1955 says... December 7, 2016 at 11:20 a.m.
So her her eX BF is a 64 yr old married man ?!??! She is a friggen idiot @$$clown!
