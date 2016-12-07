U.S. soon to finish return of Japan's land

TOKYO -- The U.S. and Japan announced Tuesday that Washington will give back to the Japanese government nearly 10,000 acres on Okinawa that U.S. Marines use for jungle warfare training.

The land's return, to be completed by Dec. 22, has been in the works for 20 years and is the largest by U.S. forces in Japan since the U.S. returned control of Okinawa in 1972.

U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter announced the plan at a joint appearance with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who also mentioned his earlier announced plan to visit Pearl Harbor in Hawaii in late December to mark the 75th anniversary of Japan's attack.

Speaking through an interpreter, Abe said his visit to Pearl Harbor is meant to serve as a message that, "We must never again repeat the devastation of war." Carter called the visit a sign of both countries' "commitment to peace and also to reconciliation."

Greek rulings diverge on Turkish airmen

ATHENS, Greece -- A Greek court agreed Tuesday to extradite three Turkish servicemen who were part of an eight-person helicopter crew that fled to Greece after a failed military coup, a decision that came a day after the court refused to send three others back to Turkey.

All eight helicopter crewmen deny participating in the coup attempt and a plot to assassinate Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They flew to Greece the day after the attempted coup and maintain they would not have a fair trial in Turkey.

The six who already have been through extradition proceedings remain in custody while the outcomes are appealed.

A defense lawyer is challenging the rulings for the three who are supposed to be sent back, while a Greek prosecutor is fighting to have the three who were given protection in Greece removed.

The Athens court that issued the previous rulings through panels made up of different judges is expected to decide on the remaining two servicemen in coming days.

Christos Mylonopoulos, a lawyer for the three men who were ordered extradited on Tuesday, slammed the decision. He called the prosecutor's decision to appeal Monday's unanimous ruling for the other three equally unacceptable.

"It wouldn't bother me if it was just unusual," Mylonopoulos said of the prosecutor's appeal. "What bothers me greatly is that it is not grounded in law."

Anti-gang forces kill 20 in Mexican state

XALAPA, Mexico -- Twenty suspected criminals were killed in a series of shootouts with police and troops in recent days in Mexico's troubled Gulf coast state of Veracruz, authorities said Tuesday.

The state's joint security agency had previously announced that 14 presumed gang gunmen died in a shootout Monday in Veracruz, which is a smuggling corridor and a hot spot for drug cartel violence.

On Tuesday, the agency updated the death toll, saying six other suspected criminals had been killed in shootouts with military units in the same area over the weekend and Monday, putting the three-day death toll at 20.

In the most serious violence, authorities said a police patrol came under fire Monday on a road in the town of Jesus Carranza, near the border with Oaxaca state. The patrol called for backup, and marines arrived to join in a firefight that killed 14 suspects, officials said.

Saudis give 15 death in Iran-spying case

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- A court in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday sentenced 15 people to death and several others to prison terms in a case involving an alleged Iranian spy cell, a sign of the continuing tension between the two Mideast powers.

A Riyadh criminal court handed down its ruling to the 32 people who were charged, 30 Saudis, one Iranian and one Afghan. The defendants' names were not made public and Amnesty International criticized the proceedings as "a travesty of justice and a serious violation of human rights."

In Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi denied any link between his country and the defendants, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported.

Amnesty International said two of the 32 were acquitted. It said those charged were arrested between 2013 and 2014 without warrants, "were repeatedly interrogated without a lawyer" and were forced into signing confessions.

