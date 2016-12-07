Style: Flock to Heifer's open house

Home /
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 9:40 a.m.
Live chickens sound like a dubious Christmas present — even for the relative or friend who already has everything, Jack Schnedler write in Thursday's Style section.
But a flock of baby chicks is one of the rewarding purchases that visitors can make on Saturday and Sunday while attending the Holiday Open House & Living Gift Market at Heifer Ranch near Perryville.
The chickens won’t actually show up in a cage gift-wrapped with a bow under your recipient’s decorated tree. They’ll be given in their name to a striving family somewhere in the world.
