Trump taps retired Marine general to lead Homeland Security Department

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump is tapping another four-star military officer for his administration. He has picked retired Marine Gen. John Kelly to lead the Homeland Security Department, according to people close to the transition.

Kelly's last command included oversight of the Guantanamo Bay detention center.

Kelly, who joined the Marine Corps in 1970, retired this year. He wrapped up a final, three-year post as head of U.S. Southern Command, which spanned some of the fractious debate over President Barack Obama administration's ultimately failed pledge to close Guantanamo.

TRUMP: Timeline of president-elect's career + list of appointments so far

Kelly served three tours in Iraq. He is the most senior military officer to lose a child in combat in Iraq or Afghanistan. His son was killed in Afghanistan.

Transition officials confirmed the choice on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly.

NEW YORK — Donald Trump said Wednesday he expects to select his secretary of state next week and former rival Mitt Romney still has a chance to win the post.

"Yes, he does," Trump told NBC's Today.

Romney, the 2012 presidential nominee, was critical of Trump on foreign policy and other issues during the businessman's campaign against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Trump has put Romney through a very public audition process — and allowed aides to take the unusual step of denouncing him in interviews. Over the weekend, Vice President-elect Mike Pence said Trump was widening his search for his top diplomatic representative to the world, and a top transition official told The Associated Press that longtime Romney rival Jon Huntsman was now also in the running.

In another development, the president-elect, appearing at a Manhattan transition fundraiser Wednesday, announced that he had selected Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad as the new U.S. ambassador to China. Trump and Branstad are expected to appear together in Iowa on Thursday, according to transition officials.

Meanwhile, Trump was named Time magazine's Person of the Year, a choice the magazine's managing editor said was "straightforward" given that Trump had upended politics-as-usual during the course of his extraordinary race for the White House.

That phenomenon is not over. In one example, Trump drew the ire of China and others last week by taking a phone call from the leader of Taiwan. The New York Times reported on Wednesday that 1996 Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole, now a lobbyist, coordinated that call.

